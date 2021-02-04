Pursuit

Police Were in Pursuit of a Stolen Parking Enforcement Vehicle in Burbank

The officer had left the car running and had briefly stepped out when someone jumped in the car and took off.

By Stephanie Lopez

Police were in pursuit of a driver who stole an enforcement parking vehicle Thursday night near Burbank.

The officer had left the car running and had briefly stepped out when someone jumped in the car and took off.

Newschopper4 was over the pursuit about 6:47 p.m. when the driver was on surface streets and running red lights multiple times.

LAPD 28 mins ago

Human Trafficking Investigation Nets 145 Arrests in LA County

Sherman Oaks 48 mins ago

Man Shot and Killed in Sherman Oaks; Alleged Gunman Detained

At about 6:50 p.m. the driver pulled into a nearby parking lot near the intersection of Saticoy St. and Elmer Ave in the San Fernando Valley and parked the vehicle correctly in a spot. A male then stepped out of the car with his hands up.

About 4-5 police officers then tackled him to the ground and took the male driver into custody.

This article tagged under:

PursuitBurbank
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us