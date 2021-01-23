Pursuit That Began in Ontario Continues Through the Streets of LA

Police were in pursuit of a Toyota Camry through the streets of San Gabriel Valley Saturday night.

The pursuit originated in Ontario.

Newschopper Bravo was over the chase at 11:12 p.m. just minutes after another car chase had concluded just a couple of miles away.

The vehicle was seen spinning out in a freeway ramp due to the slippery roads because of the rain. The vehicle did not hit any cars as it was alone on the ramp.

After briefly stopping to get oriented, the driver continued through the freeway driving up to 125 mph in the wet highways.

At 11:20 p.m. the vehicle pulled over in East LA and dropped off a female passenger. The driver then drove off once again and continued through the streets of Alhambra.

The motive for the pursuit is unknown.

Due to weather conditions, officials had to pull off the chase.

Tune in to Today in LA at 7 p.m. on Sunday for an update on the pursuit.