Police Arrest Four in Connection with Attempted Burglary in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills police arrested four individuals in connection with an attempted residential burglary.

By Chelsea Hylton

Beverly Hills police arrest four individuals in connection with an attempted residential burglary that occurred Saturday night.

The attempted burglary took place on the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Beverly Hills police responded to a call of an attempted burglary.

Shortly after authorities arrived they took one suspect into custody while three other individuals fled on foot from the scene.

Additional units that arrived set up a containment with the assistance of Beverly Hills Police K9 Units, Beverly Hills Police S.W.A.T., the Santa Monica Police Department, Culver City Police Department, U.C.L.A. Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department Air Support Division, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau.

After a seven-hour search the remaining three suspects were found and taken into custody.

The individuals were identified as:

  • Delontre Blaylock, 25-year-old male transient
  • Dontey Watkins, 24-year-old male from Rialto, CA
  • Damani Franklin, 19-year-old male from Moreno Valley, CA
  • Russel Foreman, 22-year-old male from Rialto, CA

Police were also able to locate and impound the vehicle believed to have been used by the men.

"Because of the vigilance of officers and the cooperation from our residents, four dangerous repeat offenders were taken off the streets of Beverly Hills,” said Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. "Let this be a reminder to anyone thinking of committing a crime in Beverly Hills – we will catch you."

