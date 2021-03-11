venice

Police Arrest Homeless Man Suspected of Killing an Elderly Man in Venice

The victim, John Decindis, told a hospital social worker that he had been attacked without provocation when he was out walking his dog, police said.

By City News Service

1000001771EM090_Harlem_Glob
Getty Images

A transient suspected in the beating and subsequent death of a 76-year-old man in Venice was in custody Thursday, according to police.

Detectives arrested the homeless suspect, identified as 45-year-old Obie Thompson, for the fatal assault that happened Feb. 8 in the 1500 block of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, John Decindis, told a hospital social worker that he had been attacked without provocation when he was out walking his dog, police said.

USC 1 hour ago

USC Pharmacy School Receives $5 Million to Improve Prescription Safety

Orange County 3 hours ago

Orange County Continues March Toward Reopening More Businesses

Decindis identified his attacker as a man he'd seen around the neighborhood, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

He was initially hospitalized with several fractures. Following his release from the hospital, he had to check back in because he had problems recovering from his injuries, and he died at the hospital on Feb. 27, police said.

The coroner's office determined the death to be a homicide.

Detectives detained Thompson, who matched the description of the suspect, in the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Milwood Avenue on March 9, the LAPD said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

venicehomelessarresthomicide
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us