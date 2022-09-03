El Monte

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police arrested a man who was attacking a store clerk at a DD's Discount for attempted murder. The clerk was identified as the man's domestic partner.

By Staff Reports

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount.

When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.

officer injured 16 hours ago

El Monte Police Officer Injured During Altercation

el monte shooting Jun 29

Colleagues, Family and Friends Honor Two Slain El Monte Officers at Memorial Service

The clerk was also identified as being the domestic partner of Aguirre.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aguirre's partner suffered multiple injuries to her head, arms, and hands. She was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. She was later released.

When officers intended to make contact with Aguirre in the store he began trying to fight off officers.

Eventually officers were able to take Aguirre into custody and he was charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest.

This article tagged under:

El Montedomestic violenceattempted murderEl Monte Police
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us