Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount.

When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.

The clerk was also identified as being the domestic partner of Aguirre.

Aguirre's partner suffered multiple injuries to her head, arms, and hands. She was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. She was later released.

When officers intended to make contact with Aguirre in the store he began trying to fight off officers.

Eventually officers were able to take Aguirre into custody and he was charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest.