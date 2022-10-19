Mid-Wilshire

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack

Police arrested a man for attempted murder in a sword attack on Tuesday night that left a woman with multiple lacerations.

By Staff Reports

0715police-car
File Photo

Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress.

When they arrived they found a man they later identified as Eric Herrera walking in the middle of the street with a sword.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by giving Herrera verbal commands to put down his weapon.

He refused to cooperate with officer's commands and began approaching them with his sword, according to authorities.

The officers then used less than lethal force and a taser was deployed.

Herrera was then taken into custody and is being held on $100,000 bail.

During the incident officers made contact with a woman who was suffering from multiple lacerations to her arm from the man's sword.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

The identify of the woman was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Detective
O. Delgadillo, Serial No.35636, at (213) 922-8235.

