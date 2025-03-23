Police arrest man suspected of fatally stabbing parents in Azusa

A man suspected of fatally stabbing his parents in Azusa was arrested, authorities announced Saturday.

Gabriel Contreras, 29, allegedly killed both of his parents, Linda Rodriguez and Arthur Contreras.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said their deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call around 2 p.m. on March 15, in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue.

Inside the home, police found the couple with multiple stab wounds. They both succumbed to their injuries.

It's unclear what the motive for the stabbing was.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the stabbing death to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.