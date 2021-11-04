Hollywood

Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Fatally Shot Woman Aboard Hollywood Metro Train

By City News Service

Los Angeles police released security camera images of the man wanted in a fatal shooting on a Metro train in Hollywood.
LAPD

A 23-year-old homeless parolee suspected of fatally shooting a 28-year-old woman aboard a Metro Red Line train at the Hollywood/Vine Station was arrested in South Bend, Indiana Thursday.

Andre Dunlap was arrested about 1:45 p.m. in connection with the fatal shooting of Danielle Harlemon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers were dispatched about 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 10 to Metro's Hollywood/Vine Station in response to a call of a shooting. 

When they arrived, people were performing CPR on Harlemon, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Koreatown 31 mins ago

Firefighters Battling Blaze at Koreatown Strip Mall

Los Angeles 1 hour ago

LA Pride Plans In-Person Parade In June 2022 After 2-Year Hiatus Due To COVID

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Witnesses saw an agitated suspect pacing on the train. He had a verbal argument with the victim, who was seated nearby,'' police said. 

“The train stopped at (the) Hollywood/Vine (Station). The suspect shot the victim and exited the train onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction.”

Dunlap was arrested as part of a joint operation between the LAPD, South Bend Police Department Strategic Force Unit and FBI, according to the LAPD. He will be extradited to Los Angeles and his bail will be set at $2.085 million.

Dunlap, who was on parole for an attempted robbery in Los Angeles and was homeless at the time of the shooting, is from Indiana and fled back there after allegedly shooting Harlemon, according to police.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

HollywoodMetroFatal Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us