Police arrest three men connected to deadly home invasion in Woodland Hills

Three men suspected of a deadly home invasion in Woodland Hills were arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department's homicide detectives announced Sunday.

Police responded to a death investigation Saturday around 12:56 a.m. in the 22200 block of De La Osa Street. Once at the home, officers located the victim, identified as 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze, suffering from a fatal head injury.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators were able to determine that three men had entered Modebadze's residence. The victim was held captive and was atally assaulted before the intruders left the home with his property, according to police.

LAPD, with assistance from the FBI, was able to locate the suspects just hours after the invasion. One of the men was arrested in Van Nuys and the other two were arrested in Glendale.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The three men were identified as 38-year-old Paata Kochyashvili, 46-year-old Zaza Otarashvili and 52-year-old Besiki Khutsishvili.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call the L.A Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.