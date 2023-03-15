Police Arrest Woman in Connection to Fatal Hit-and-Run of San Pedro Cyclist

A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a San Pedro cyclist.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment on March 4 when a woman identified by police as Anisha Lockhart struck 51-year-old Oscar Montoya. He was riding his bike going northbound on Pacific Avenue just south of Channel Street.

Lockhart can be seen stopping for a few seconds then continuing heading northbound on Pacific Avenue before getting to the 110 Freeway. Montoya suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police were offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who had any information that would lead to the arrest of the driver who killed Montoya.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

On March 7 a tip led authorities to the driver's vehicle, a 2009 Scion XB, which was taken into custody. A few days later on March 9 detectives from the South Traffic Division utilized department resources and other tips to arrest Lockhart.