carjacking

Police Arrest a Suspect of Carjacking an 82-Year-old Man in Culver City

The 82-year-old man was treated for serious injuries to his head and remained in the hospital for more than a week.

By City News Service

Male car thief open door with jemmy
Adobe Stock

Police Friday said they have arrested a 20-year-old man they believe attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in his vehicle at a convenience store parking lot in Culver City.

The 82-year-old man was treated for serious injuries to his head and remained in the hospital for more than a week. He has since been released, the Culver City Police Department reported.

The attack happened approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the 7-Eleven at 5495 Sepulveda Blvd., according to police.

Culver City Sep 19

Police Asking for Help to Find Attacker Who Stabbed Man at Culver City DoubleTree Hotel

Culver CityBus Sep 15

Front-Door Boarding and Fare Collection Will Resume for Culver CityBus

Police said Jonathan Rosas, of Inglewood, approached the man on foot and physically assaulted him.

“After attacking the victim, the suspect forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle, entered the driver seat and drove away in an unknown direction,” according to a news statement.

Follow-up investigations, forensic evidence and video surveillance identified Rosas, who was arrested Tuesday in Inglewood by Culver City police detectives. He was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and elder abuse.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

carjackingCulver City
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us