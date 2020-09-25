Police Arrest a Suspect of Carjacking an 82-Year-old Man in Culver City

Police Friday said they have arrested a 20-year-old man they believe attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in his vehicle at a convenience store parking lot in Culver City.

The 82-year-old man was treated for serious injuries to his head and remained in the hospital for more than a week. He has since been released, the Culver City Police Department reported.

The attack happened approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the 7-Eleven at 5495 Sepulveda Blvd., according to police.

Police said Jonathan Rosas, of Inglewood, approached the man on foot and physically assaulted him.

“After attacking the victim, the suspect forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle, entered the driver seat and drove away in an unknown direction,” according to a news statement.

Follow-up investigations, forensic evidence and video surveillance identified Rosas, who was arrested Tuesday in Inglewood by Culver City police detectives. He was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and elder abuse.

