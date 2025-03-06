Police search for arsonist who set fire to a car and himself in Corona

Police in Corona are searching for a man who was caught on camera setting fire to a car and then catching himself on fire early Tuesday.

Officers from the Corona Police Department and the Corona Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Wakefield Ave on March 4.

A vehicle was destroyed after it caught on fire in front of a home and caused some damage to the residence, police said.

Video from the home’s surveillance camera showed a man who police described as being in his 30s and between 5’-9” and 6’-1” in height.

The man fled the scene in what police believed to be “a newer pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC.”

The truck is white with tinted windows and light colored rims.

Anyone with information or video regarding the incident is urged to contact Corona Fire Investigator Travis Boan by either email at travis.boan@coronaca.gov or by phone at 951-736-2219