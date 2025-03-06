Corona

Police search for arsonist who set fire to a car and himself in Corona

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Corona are searching for a man who was caught on camera setting fire to a car and then catching himself on fire early Tuesday. 

Officers from the Corona Police Department and the Corona Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Wakefield Ave on March 4.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A vehicle was destroyed after it caught on fire in front of a home and caused some damage to the residence, police said. 

Video from the home’s surveillance camera showed a man who police described as being in his 30s and between 5’-9” and 6’-1” in height. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The man fled the scene in what police believed to be “a newer pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC.”

The truck is white with tinted windows and light colored rims.

Anyone with information or video regarding the incident is urged to contact Corona Fire Investigator Travis Boan by either email at travis.boan@coronaca.gov or by phone at 951-736-2219

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California Wildfires 9 mins ago

Key deadlines for LA wildfire recovery are coming up. Here's what to know

Los Angeles 10 hours ago

Over $300K worth of stolen merchandise recovered in MacArthur Park

This article tagged under:

Corona
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us