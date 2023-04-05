Police Ask for Help in Locating Missing 7-Year-Old Boy in Arlington Heights

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy in Arlington Heights.

The boy, identified as Derek Clay, was last seen Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the courtyard of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard. LAPD officers began their search around 10 p.m. with bloodhounds.

Clay is described as Black with short black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a grey sweater and dark pants.

There is no suspected foul play and his family says he is known to play outside and walk around.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If you have seen, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Derek Clay, please contact Wilshire Area Police Station, at (213) 473-0476.