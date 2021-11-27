Los Angeles

Police Ask Public's Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-And-Run

The pedestrian was crossing southbound Harvard Boulevard when he was struck by a dark-colored 2014-19 BMW sedan going eastbound on Venice Boulevard, the LAPD said.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Police Department Saturday is seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 23-year-old man in the Harvard Heights area of the city.

The collision was reported at about 7:35 p.m. Friday in 2100 block of Venice Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles resident was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The Los Angeles resident was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

LAPD West Traffic detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

