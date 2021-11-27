Police Ask Public's Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-And-Run

The Los Angeles Police Department Saturday is seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 23-year-old man in the Harvard Heights area of the city.

The collision was reported at about 7:35 p.m. Friday in 2100 block of Venice Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pedestrian was crossing southbound Harvard Boulevard, at the intersection with Venice Boulevard in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a dark-colored, 2014-19 BMW sedan going eastbound on Venice, the LAPD reported.

The Los Angeles resident was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

LAPD West Traffic detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.