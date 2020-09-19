Police Asking for Help to Find Attacker Who Stabbed Man at Culver City DoubleTree Hotel

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man, approximately 20 years old, who they believe critically injured another man during an argument that resulted in a stabbing at a hotel lobby in Culver City.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a 5-feet-8-inch tall, skinny build and tattoos on his face who was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans. The weapon used in the attack was a knife, the Culver City Police Department reported.

Police received a call at 9:06 p.m. Friday of an argument between two men that resulted in a stabbing in the lobby of the DoubleTree Culver City, 6161 W. Centinela Ave.

Paramedics dispatched to the location “began to treat the victim, who was lying on the lobby floor bleeding profusely and losing consciousness,” according to a statement.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds and abrasions but is expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect had been harassing hotel patrons, asking them what gang they were from. He then allegedly focused on the victim, got into an argument and stabbed him several times. The suspect was last seen running across the street from the hotel and out of sight.

Culver City police detectives urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them 310-253-6300.