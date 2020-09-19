Culver City

Police Asking for Help to Find Attacker Who Stabbed Man at Culver City DoubleTree Hotel

The attacker had reportedly been harassing other guests before the violent attack.

By City News Service

Generic police car lights.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man, approximately 20 years old, who they believe critically injured another man during an argument that resulted in a stabbing at a hotel lobby in Culver City.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a 5-feet-8-inch tall, skinny build and tattoos on his face who was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans. The weapon used in the attack was a knife, the Culver City Police Department reported.

Police received a call at 9:06 p.m. Friday of an argument between two men that resulted in a stabbing in the lobby of the DoubleTree Culver City, 6161 W. Centinela Ave.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

MLB 28 mins ago

Angels' Pujols Hits Another Homer, Passes Willie Mays for 5th on Career Home Run List

Notorious RBG 49 mins ago

SoCal Leaders Pay Tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Paramedics dispatched to the location “began to treat the victim, who was lying on the lobby floor bleeding profusely and losing consciousness,” according to a statement.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds and abrasions but is expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect had been harassing hotel patrons, asking them what gang they were from. He then allegedly focused on the victim, got into an argument and stabbed him several times. The suspect was last seen running across the street from the hotel and out of sight.

Culver City police detectives urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them 310-253-6300.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Culver City
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us