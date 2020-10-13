Police Believe Sex Assault Suspect May Have Victimized Others

Police on Tuesday were asking that any potential victims of a man who is suspected in seven sex assaults of children between 12 and 17 to come forward.

Police identified the man as Princeton Bloome, 22, and released his photo in the hopes of getting other victims to come forward.

He's been identified in seven cases from 2017 to 2019, police said. He allegedly met teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 online, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"He would meet the teens in person and establish a dating relationship," the news release said. "The short relationship ultimately lead Bloome to sexually assault the teenagers. Bloome has been known to use false identities and fabricated stories about his lifestyle to lure teenage girls."

Police said that they have located victims in the San Fernando Valley and the West Los Angeles area. In at least two cases, he allegedly threatened harm to the victims and their families, police said.

Bloome was known to frequent the Topanga mall and other shopping centers in the San Fernando Valley, police said.