Motorcycle driver taken into custody after pursuit ends in Riverside

A man on a motorcycle, believed to be armed and dangerous, was arrested after a pursuit through the San Bernardino area on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was seen speeding through the San Bernardino area on a Harley, and then making his way onto the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department was pursuit the driver on the highway and surface streets.

The driver exited the freeway and tumbled onto the ground where deputies then took him into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.