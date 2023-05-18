Los Angeles

Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Leading Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

By Staff Reports

A man is in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Thursday afternoon.

The driver was seen traveling on the 101 Freeway as well as streets in a residential area of Woodland Hills.

According to LAPD, the driver was sought for allegedly waving a gun near Chaminade High School.

The chase came to an end on Windom Street and Melba Avenue in West Hills.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
