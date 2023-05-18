Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Leading Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

A man is in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Thursday afternoon.

The driver was seen traveling on the 101 Freeway as well as streets in a residential area of Woodland Hills.

According to LAPD, the driver was sought for allegedly waving a gun near Chaminade High School.

The chase came to an end on Windom Street and Melba Avenue in West Hills.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.