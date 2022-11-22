Pursuit Driver Abandons Vehicle in South Gate Area

A pursuit driver abandons his vehicle in the South Gate area are leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The Temple Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit for a stolen vehicle in the Temple City area.

Three suspects inside the vehicle have reportedly exited the vehicle, according to CHP officers.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a fence before abandoning the vehicle and running into a residential area of South Gate.

Police set up a perimeter to begin searching for the driver.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.