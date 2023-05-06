Los Angeles

Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley Ends in Arrest

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is in custody after leading police through a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley.

Officers with the Burbank Police Department were chasing the driver for vehicle code violations.

The driver did not stop and continued on the 210 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway.

The pursuit ended up in the Santa Clarita area where the driver pulled over to the side and appeared to be complying with police.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver was taken into custody on Magic Mountain Parkway in Santa Clarita.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us