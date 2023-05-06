Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley Ends in Arrest

A driver is in custody after leading police through a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley.

Officers with the Burbank Police Department were chasing the driver for vehicle code violations.

The driver did not stop and continued on the 210 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway.

The pursuit ended up in the Santa Clarita area where the driver pulled over to the side and appeared to be complying with police.

The driver was taken into custody on Magic Mountain Parkway in Santa Clarita.

No further details were immediately available.