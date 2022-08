A pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle through the San Gabriel Valley ended in the arrest of at least three people Monday night.

The black Kia Optima was seen driving through the city of Rosemead and East Los Angeles.

Officers with the Azusa police department conducted a PIT maneuver when the vehicle came to a stop.

Two of the passengers in the back of the vehicle held their arms outside of the window.

At least three people were taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.