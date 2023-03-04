South LA Pursuit Ends in Arrest

A man was taken into custody after leading a pursuit in the South LA area Saturday night.

The driver of a silver vehicle was seen speeding through residential areas in Central City and South LA.

The pursuit traveled through narrow streets in residential areas, and at one point crossed through a crowd of people.

The driver then stopped to talk to a woman on the side of the road, before making a turn and then surrendering to police.

It was not clear if the driver knew the woman.

Police approached the driver and took him into custody.

No further details were immediately available.