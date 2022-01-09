Los Angeles

Driver in Custody After High Speed Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a silver vehicle through the San Fernando Valley Sunday night.

The driver was seen traveling at high speeds through Chatsworth, Winnetka and finally coming to an end in Tarzana.

The LAPD airship was tracking the pursuit overhead before police units got behind the vehicle.

The driver was seen driving on the opposite sides of roads and at one point coming to a dead end where he made a U-turn.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver collided with the sidewalk, spinning out of control and crashing onto a nearby fence.

He complied with officers and was taken into custody.

The pursuit came to an end on Reseda Boulevard and Paseo Nuevo Drive in Tarzana.

No other details were immediately available.

