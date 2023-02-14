Police Chase a Vehicle in the East LA Area

CHP units are pursuing a stolen vehicle in the East LA area.

The is driver is also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer after trying to hit a police unit with their vehicle.

It is unknow how many people are inside the vehicle.

The pursuit began in the South LA area then moved onto multiple freeways.

The driver has not reached very high speeds but has run multiple red lights as well as driven in the wrong direction.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.