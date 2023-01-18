Los Angeles

Driver in Custody After Hitting Fire Hydrant During Police Pursuit

A driver is in custody after leading police on a dangerous and high-speed pursuit that ended after the driver ran into a fire hydrant.

Police began the pursuit after the driver failed to yield and for speeding.

The driver of a red Dodge Charger led police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph.

The pursuit was on both freeways and local streets.

While on the 605 Freeway the driver seemed to lose control as they were reaching high speeds.

The pursuit ended in the Downey area after the driver abandoned the vehicle and began running away before police took him into custody.

