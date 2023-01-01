Los Angeles

At Least Three Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Westlake

A pursuit through the LA area ended in the arrest of at least three people in Westlake Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol was chasing a blue sedan through the Hollywood area when the driver and passengers abandoned the vehicle in Westlake.

The driver and passengers ran into a residential area trying to evade the officers.

All three were taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
