Sparks Fly Off of Car During Pursuit Through Pico-Union

The pursuit of a black car through the Pico-Union area ended in the arrest of at least two people Wednesday night.

The pursuit vehicle was believed to be stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the pursuit, three passengers exited the car and were later taken into custody.

The driver stayed in the Pico-Union area, driving around LA Live close to the Crypto.com arena.

Police attempted to deploy spike strips over areas where the driver kept passing through more than once.

The driver was also believed to be armed and dangerous, according to LAPD.

At least two tires became flat, but the driver continued.

Soon sparks began to fly off of the vehicle until it finally came to an end at Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The driver and another passenger were taken into custody.