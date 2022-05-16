Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through San Gabriel Valley

Los Angeles police officers arrested a driver following a pursuit through the San Gabriel Valley Monday night.

The driver of a gray car was driving through the city of Alhambra when he got onto the 10 freeway heading east.

Upon reaching the northbound 101 Freeway, the driver attempted to exit onto the streets but collided with the LAPD patrol vehicles.

Officers blocked all lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway as they attempted to get the driver out of the car.

After about 15 minutes, the driver was taken away by LAPD officers.