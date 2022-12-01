Los Angeles

Pursuit Ends in Chino Hills With Car on Fire, Two in Custody

By Staff Reports

Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. 

The driver of a white vehicle was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills. 

They were traveling at high speeds of over 100 mph. 

Sparks started to shoot out from under the car as the driver pulled over to the right. 

Two people exited the vehicle and began running along the side of the freeway, leaving the car with flames underneath it. 

Police units caught up to them and took them into custody as firefighters put out the flames on the vehicle. 

No further details were immediately available.

Los AngelesPursuit
