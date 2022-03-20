Los Angeles

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit From San Gabriel Valley Ends in San Fernando Valley

By Staff Reports

A driver is in custody after a dangerous, high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle through the San Gabriel Valley ended in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the pursuit began in the city of Industry.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when the driver reached the northbound 5 Freeway.

The driver was seen speeding through highways and at one point crossing over an elevated exit ramp, damaging the vehicle.

The pursuit ended on the 405 Freeway in North Hills.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us