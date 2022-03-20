Stolen Vehicle Pursuit From San Gabriel Valley Ends in San Fernando Valley

A driver is in custody after a dangerous, high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle through the San Gabriel Valley ended in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the pursuit began in the city of Industry.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when the driver reached the northbound 5 Freeway.

The driver was seen speeding through highways and at one point crossing over an elevated exit ramp, damaging the vehicle.

The pursuit ended on the 405 Freeway in North Hills.