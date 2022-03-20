Woman Mugged By Pursuit Suspect As He Fled From Police in West LA

A pursuit driver is in custody after a dangerous pursuit through the West LA area where he abandoned the vehicle, fled on foot, and mugged a woman on the street.

The driver of the black vehicle was seen driving on the southbound 405 freeway.

He exited the highway onto surface streets and drove through residential areas until he reached a cul de sac where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The man jumped over a fence and went through the backyard of a house until he came out to a main street.

A woman was seen walking two small dogs when the pursuit driver approached her.

They appeared to be talking when he reached towards her and she struggled to fight back, falling onto the floor.

The man appeared to have grabbed something from her as he ran away and ran into a Starbucks on the corner of National Boulevard and South Barrington Avenue.

Police took the man into custody and appeared to have returned an item to the woman as she approached the officers.