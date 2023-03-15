Authorities Pursue Burglary Suspect from West Covina to Long Beach

Authorities pursued a burglary suspect from West Covina to Long Beach, where the driver pulled into a parking structure in hopes of eluding capture.

The suspect reached speeds close to 100 mph at times during the chase, which began around 5 p.m. and proceeded south on the San Gabriel River 605 Freeway.

The suspect exited the freeway in the dark-colored Mercedes and began driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic in Long Beach. On multiple occasions, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road.

Eventually, the suspect drove into a parking structure near Bellflower Boulevard and Ximeno Way in Long Beach -- a common tactic in pursuits as suspects try to take advantage of the indoor setting to escape tracking from helicopter crews above.

The Long Beach Police Department descended on the garage and were still searching the building late Wednesday afternoon.