Police arrest driver who carjacked 3 vehicles and led dangerous pursuit in San Fernando Valley

Police arrested a man suspected of a series of car thefts after a manhunt stretched into Ventura County.

The manhunt began in Pacoima after a white Dodge Caravan was reported stolen.

The suspect got on the 118 Freeway and exited toward Reseda Boulevard. Later, he stopped at a gas station at the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Tampa Avenue and stole a white BMW sedan.

He then went into another gas station and carjacked a white van in the Woodland Hills area, after crashing the previous vehicle.

The suspect got on the northbound 101 Freeway and headed toward the Calabasas area, heading toward Ventura County. He left the freeway at N. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks, where officers managed to corner him near the exit.

The suspect surrendered without resisting.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the suspect is the same one who was being chased Wednesday morning after two officers were injured in a crash in the Toluca Lake area.