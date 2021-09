Three people are in custody following a pursuit that began in the Santa Ana area and ended at a recreation center near downtown Los Angeles.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle. The driver continued north on the 5 Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles.

The chase came to an end when the driver went off-roading in a dirt field at Rio de Los Angeles State Park in the Cypress Park area.