Driver who led high-speed chase from Inland Empire surrenders in Long Beach

A man led police on a high-speed chase from the Inland Empire and through the San Gabriel Valley before surrendering in Long Beach Tuesday evening.

The pursuit began on the 15 Freeway in the Inland Empire before continuing into the San Gabriel Valley. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver at times reached more than 100 mph while crossing cities including Pico Rivera, Whitter, Downey and Norwalk on the 605 Freeway.

They then got onto the westbound 91 Freeway, passing Bellflower, Long Beach and Lakewood, before switching to the southbound 710 Freeway.

The chase then continued onto surface streets in Long Beach as the driver exited the freeway.

The driver ditched the car in a residential street. He tried briefly to run before surrendering to police near Long Beach Polytechnic High School.