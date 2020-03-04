Driver Steals Metro SUV and Leads Police on Wild Chase in San Fernando Valley

A driver stole a Metro SUV and led police on a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night before he was arrested without incident.

The arrest took place at Saticoy Street and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.

The driver fled from the parking lot of a strip mall in North Hollywood after LAPD officers placed spike strips near the vehicle's rear tires.

It all happened after a short police pursuit that started in the Rampart area and wound through to the San Fernando Valley.