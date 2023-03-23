san fernando valley

Police K-9 Rips Driver's Pants Off After Chase

By Rudy Chinchilla

A police K-9 ended up ripping a driver's pants off following a chase that ended in Sherman Oaks Thursday night.

The chase began in Moorpark, with the driver getting onto the 101 Freeway. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle in Camarillo.

The driver appeared to drive over a spike strip on the 101 but continued fleeing. The vehicle's front tire eventually popped off, after which the driver exited the freeway in Sherman Oaks near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Valley Heart Drive.

Police spun out the vehicle, but the driver did not seem to follow officers' commands after exiting. A police dog attacked the driver and ripped their pants off, which eventually led to the person surrendering.

