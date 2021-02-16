Pursuit

Pursuit Driver Ditches Van, Crosses 90 Freeway Before Being Arrested

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A police chase of a driver of a white van Tuesday that started in the Westchester area, before moving north to the West Los Angeles and Westwood areas, ended in a field after the driver ditched the vehicle and crossed a Southern California freeway on foot during his attempted escape.

Newschopper4 was over the chase wound 5:40 p.m., with the driver moving north and driving around the Palms and Culver City areas. Around 5:50 p.m., the white van moved onto the 405 Freeway northbound and was heading towards Westwood.

The driver proceeded to take the Sunset Boulevard exit and drive through the Bel Air area before circling around the UCLA campus and moving south to Westwood Boulevard and driving westward.

Soon after, the driver moved onto Santa Monica Boulevard and continued to drive around the West LA and Westwood areas, before taking Sawtelle Avenue southbound and moving to the Mar Vista and Del Rey areas.

The driver eventually ditched the white van and took off running.

While on the run, the man crossed the 90 Freeway on foot, with cars zooming by. The man proceeded to run down a hill to a field in his attempt to evade officers. Police eventually hopped a fence and arrested the man around 6:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

