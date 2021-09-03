Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody in Van Nuys Following Police Pursuit

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit along surface streets in the San Fernando Valley Friday.

Police began pursuing the man driving a black BMW 5 Series in the Sylmar area just before 5:10 p.m.

The man led police through the Pacoima and Van Nuys areas, speeding and driving erratically, and possibly side-swiping another vehicle.

He came to a stop near Saticoy Street and Van Nuys Boulevard about 5:45 p.m. and seemed to be talking into his cell phone out the window. Moments later, he emerged from the vehicle as several items fell to the ground.

He threw his phone hard to the ground and then complied with police instructions, and was taken into custody without further incident.

No further details were released.