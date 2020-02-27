Pursuit

At Least Three Ejected when Chase Comes to Crashing End on Freeway

NBCLA

A police pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash Thursday night on a San Fernando freeway.

The crash ended when a four-door sedan clipped another car at high speeds, spun out and hit a light pole, ejecting at least three people in the car that was being chased by police.

The crash happened on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway south of Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant 40 mins ago

Deputies Allegedly Shared Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Crash, Victims’ Remains

Orange County 5 hours ago

Orange County Woman Sentenced for DUI Crash That Killed 3 Las Vegas Teens

Details about how many people were injured and whether there were any arrests were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us