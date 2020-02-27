At Least Three Ejected when Chase Comes to Crashing End on Freeway

A police pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash Thursday night on a San Fernando freeway.

The crash ended when a four-door sedan clipped another car at high speeds, spun out and hit a light pole, ejecting at least three people in the car that was being chased by police.

The crash happened on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway south of Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys.

Details about how many people were injured and whether there were any arrests were not immediately available.