Shots Fired in Pursuit That Ended With Scary Freeway Takedown

Shots were fired, sparks flew and a chase ended when a driver bolted into freeway traffic before he was tackled by deputies.

By Jason Kandel

A scary police chase with shots fired ended Thursday night when a driver abandoned his car and was tackled by deputies on the Golden State Freeway in Sylmar as motorists swerved to avoid the melee.

The pursuit started on a call of a reckless DUI driver in the Antelope Valley. It wound along freeways in Canyon Country.

During the chase the driver was shooting at pursuing deputies. The car's broken hood flipped up at one point and covered the windshield.

The car slowed at one point after hitting a spike strip on Sierra Highway. It eventually was riding on rims and sparks flew.

The driver abandoned the car on the 210 Freeway. When he stopped, he ran onto the 5 Freeway as cars whizzed by.

At one point it he was clipped by a car and fell, but managed to get up when deputies converged and took him down and into custody.

