Police were chasing a possible DUI reckless driver on Wednesday night across Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol officers joined the pursuit of a silver Audi on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway near Buena Park who has turned off the car's lights periodically.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver at times has reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before exiting the freeway and later moving to the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway.