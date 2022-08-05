Driver in Blacked Out SUV Arrested After Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

The driver of a blacked out SUV was taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The black SUV was seen speeding down the 101, 405, 5, 118 and 210 freeways with no lights.

The driver often went onto the wrong side of the road and sped past CHP units.

Once in the Burbank area, the driver exited the vehicle and appeared to approach another driver.

The pursuit driver got back into his vehicle and continued.

CHP officers attempted a spike strip during the pursuit but it was unsuccessful.

The driver finally exited off the freeway onto a dark street where he exited the vehicle and attempted to run away, but ended up surrendering.

The driver was then taken into custody.