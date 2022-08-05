san fernando valley

Driver in Blacked Out SUV Arrested After Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver of a blacked out SUV was taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The black SUV was seen speeding down the 101, 405, 5, 118 and 210 freeways with no lights.

The driver often went onto the wrong side of the road and sped past CHP units.

Once in the Burbank area, the driver exited the vehicle and appeared to approach another driver.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pursuit driver got back into his vehicle and continued.

CHP officers attempted a spike strip during the pursuit but it was unsuccessful.

The driver finally exited off the freeway onto a dark street where he exited the vehicle and attempted to run away, but ended up surrendering.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 5 hours ago

After Honoring Vin Scully, Dodgers Dominate New-Look Padres in 8-1 Win

sports 7 hours ago

Five Time Olympian Allyson Felix Racing for Change

The driver was then taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

san fernando valleychaseCalifornia Highway Patrol
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us