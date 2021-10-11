Carjacking Suspect Taken Into Custody After LAPD Pursuit

A man suspected of carjacking was taken into custody after leading police on an approximately 40-minute pursuit.

The driver of the white SUV that was involved in a pursuit was taken into custody, along with a passenger, near Huntington Drive in El Sereno on Monday.

Police had been pursuing a suspect in the area of Whittier Boulevard and South Vancouver Avenue in East Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the man who was driving a white SUV with a passenger inside in the area of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Eastern Avenue at about 9:05 p.m. in East Los Angeles, according to the department.

The driver led police at high speeds through Boyle Heights and near Los Angeles International Airport, sideswiping a minivan in the area of East Olympic Boulevard and South Arizona Avenue.

The SUV stopped in the area of Huntington Drive and Lifur Avenue in El Sereno about 9:45 p.m. The driver and a male passenger both exited the car and surrendered to police.

They were taken into custody without further incident.

No further details were released.