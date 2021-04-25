Police Continue Investigation into Armor-Clad Man Shot and Killed in Hollywood

Police Sunday continued their investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect wearing body armor who allegedly rammed a squad car on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and approached officers, who opened fire and killed him.

Authorities also said they have yet to recover any weapon from the suspect, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Detectives were still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

The shooting occurred at 2:37 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

One person was dead and the LAPD confirmed that a police shooting had taken place. Gil Leyvas reported on NBC4 News on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Officers were en route to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and backed into the patrol car, police said. The driver of the car got out and was observed wearing body armor as he moved toward the officers, who had exited their car, police said.

The suspect had his right hand hidden behind his back, counted backward from three and was moving his arm forward before officers fired at him, officials said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newschopper4 was over the scene around 2:45 p.m., with a lot of blood on the street as the body was being covered up with a white sheet on Sunset Boulevard. The world-famous street was temporarily shut down in both directions near Fairfax Avenue, with a large police presence.

The LAPD's Hollywood station urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 213-972-2971.