Police Dog With Nose for Electronics to Help Fight Child Porn in Riverside County

The canine is teaming up with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement/Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

A new police dog will be helping the Riverside County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation sniff out hidden electronic devices, such as those involved in child pornography.

Chewie, an English Labrador who turns 2 in October, is specially trained to locate electronic devices like laptops, thumb drives, memory cards, external hard drives, cell phones and tablets.

"I am extremely proud to be his handler because of the work we are doing. Knowing that Chewie has the ability to locate electronic storage devices that may contain videos or images of child sexual assault material which can help convict a suspect and ultimately save a child -- there is no greater satisfaction," said Investigator Joel Pabelico, Chewie's handler.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the pair already helped locate several electronic storage devices in a Menifee home and garage during a child pornography investigation last week.

