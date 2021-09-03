Police Fatally Shoot Pursuit Suspect Who Crashed Into Buena Park School District Parking Lot

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating a deadly shooting involving a man who fired several rounds at a Buena Park school bus while a driver and one student were inside. The shooter led officers on a chase before he was shot and killed by police.

Ring video, shared by a neighbor, shows the police pursuit moments after a man shot at a Buena Park school bus around 2 p.m. near Orangethorpe and Western Avenue.

Buena Park police officers say the driver and one other student were inside the school bus as it was being shot at, but thankfully, no one inside the bus was hurt.

An officer happened to be in the area and witnessed it all happen. They quickly jumped into action and went after the suspect.

The shooter led police to the Buena Park school district offices and rammed into a gate.

That’s when a police officer shot at the man and killed him. All of this while Buena Park middle school was in session.

The middle school was right next to the district offices.

"Special thank you to Buena Park district staff, they immediately locked down and acted immediately,” Captain Frank Nunes said.

It’s not clear if the shooter had any ties to the school bus driver or Buena Park Unified School District.

The Orange County district attorney's office is investigating the shooting.