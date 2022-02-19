Orange County

Huntington Beach Police Helicopter Crashes in Water in Newport Beach

The two occupants in the helicopter were transported to local trauma centers.

NBCLA

Two people were in a Huntington Beach police helicopter when it crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon, the Newport Beach Fire Department said.

The crash appeared to have happened not far from the shore off the Balboa Peninsula.

Both occupants have been transported to local trauma centers, authorities said.

One person was transported to the UCI trauma center and the second person who was trapped was transported to OC Global trauma center.

The initial call of the incident came in at approximately 6:34 p.m. near 42 Balboa Blvd. in Newport Beach.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyNewport Beachpolice helicopter
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us