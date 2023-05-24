After Several Close Calls, Police Arrest Man Driving Erratically on SoCal Streets

A driver wanted for a narcotics violation was taken into custody after speeding and nearly causing several crashes on Southern California streets Wednesday night.

The driver had several near-misses as he wound through cities including Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles, Lincoln Heights and finally Cypress Park.

Police opted to follow the driver in a helicopter instead of deploying ground patrol vehicles. Nonetheless, he ran red lights and almost hit pedestrians, cyclists and other cars while driving erratically.

The man eventually stopped under an overpass in Cypress Park. His SUV appeared to have a flat tire as plainclothes officers took him into custody.