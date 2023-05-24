Los Angeles

After Several Close Calls, Police Arrest Man Driving Erratically on SoCal Streets

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC4

A driver wanted for a narcotics violation was taken into custody after speeding and nearly causing several crashes on Southern California streets Wednesday night.

The driver had several near-misses as he wound through cities including Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles, Lincoln Heights and finally Cypress Park.

Police opted to follow the driver in a helicopter instead of deploying ground patrol vehicles. Nonetheless, he ran red lights and almost hit pedestrians, cyclists and other cars while driving erratically.

The man eventually stopped under an overpass in Cypress Park. His SUV appeared to have a flat tire as plainclothes officers took him into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us