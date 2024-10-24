Police identify man accused of killing his girlfriend in Costa Mesa

Authorities identified a man who is suspected of killing a woman and leaving her in a Costa Mesa trash can.

Investigators believe 49-year-old Daniel Allen Aldrich is responsible for the death of 38-year-old Julie Ann Sanetra of Irvine.

The victim was found in the trash bin in the backyard of a home on the 1900 block of Maple Avenue Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Aldrich was arrested Tuesday night in Glendale at a family member’s home.

A possible motive has not been released but police said they “were in a relationship.”

Neighbors said that although the situation was resolved quickly, dozens of police cars arrived at the Glendale home where officers approached the suspect with their guns drawn.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to contact Detective K. Moore at 714-754-4986.